Johannesburg: The stage is set, and the spotlight is bright for the DStv Content Creator Awards 2024. With the official launch today, the DStv Content Creator Awards is thrilled to announce that entries across all categories are now open, ready to honour the creative talents who are reshaping the content landscape.

This year is about storytelling in all its forms. It's about the narrative, the stories, and, most importantly, the unique points of view of each content creator. It's about celebrating the creator's own perspective - the unfiltered, original POV of content creation that brings stories to life.

What's New in 2024?

The DStv Content Creator Awards is shaking things up! This year will focus more on celebrating the content creators themselves rather than individual pieces of content. New categories have been introduced to echo the evolving nature of content and its creators because, in the world of digital storytelling, IYKYK.

This year’s categories are:

CONTENT

1. Thumb-stopping Award

2. *New* Best Event After Movie Award

LONG-FORM

3. Podcast of the Year Award

4. *New* Storyteller Award (10 minutes to 30 minutes)

5. Song of the Year Award (opens for public voting once the five nominees are announced)

CAMPAIGNS

6. Best Creator Campaign Award

CONTENT CREATOR

7. Social Commentary Award

8. DStv Creator of the Year Award (public voting once the nominees are announced)

9. Emerging Creator Award (public voting once the five nominees are announced)

10. Cause Award (public voting once the five nominees are announced)

11. *New* Pan-African Creator Award

12. *New* Trendsetter Award (public voting once the five nominees are announced)

13. Fashion & Style Award

14. Foodie Award

15. Travel & Lifestyle Award

16. *New* Gaming Creator of the Year

17. Beauty Award

Content creators, agencies, and brands are encouraged to enter multiple categories if applicable but can submit only one entry per category.

WTF! This is the year the DStv Content Creator Awards goes continental with the first-event Pan-African Creator Award. This category is for the African continent, celebrating talent in countries outside of South Africa. We’re shining a light on the amazingly talented content creators across Africa who have entertained us for years.

Enter now: all the details!

Everything you need is at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za. Visit the website for all the details, the nitty-gritty on each category, entry criteria and FAQs. Like last year, we’re using Judgify, to make it easier and simpler to enter.

The glittering awards gala will take place in October in Johannesburg, promising an unforgettable black-tie event for the continent's best content creators.

Put these dates in your diaries:

Entries Open: 03 May to 21 June

Workshops: June & July

Judging: July

Nominee Announcement: August

Voting Opens (Public voting categories only): August

Voting Closes: September

Awards Show: October

So bring your BDE and get your entries in. Tell your story, and let's create history together.

The DStv Content Creator Awards is proudly partnering with DStv as the title sponsor and 947 as the radio partner, ensuring that the awards reach every corner of the content-creating community. For more information or to get in touch, reach out at info@contentcreatorawards.co.za or engage with us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Use the hashtags #DStvCCA and #ContentCreatorAwardsSA to join the conversation.

The DStv Content Creator Awards, conceptualised by the award-winning agency One-eyed Jack, stands as an impartial and reputable platform designed to recognise and reward outstanding content creators.

