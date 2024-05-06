Yalla Group's ascent to Dubai Games Star status underscores its transformative impact on the MENA gaming industry.

Dubai: Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, has been awarded the prestigious "DUBAI GAMES STAR" accolade at the MENA Games Industry Awards 2024.

Held on the sidelines of the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects, the awards celebrate the region's top talent in game development, publishing, and support services.

Selected by a panel of 80 industry experts, Yalla Group secured the top spot in the Dubai Games Star category, demonstrating its remarkable success, influence, and innovation within the industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the DUBAI GAMES STAR by the MENA Games Industry Awards," said Saifi Ismail, Group President at Yalla Group. "This award is a testament to our commitment to fostering the growth of the MENA gaming industry and creating innovative experiences for our players."

Yalla Group's recognition highlights its significant impact on the regional games industry despite its relatively recent entry. The company's innovative social gaming platforms have seen immense popularity across the MENA region, attracting millions of users and contributing to the industry's overall growth.

The MENA Games Industry Awards were a highlight of this year's GameExpo Summit, which returned to the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 1st and 2nd. The event, in its second year, has rapidly become a cornerstone of the regional gaming calendar, attracting over 1,250 attendees as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival.