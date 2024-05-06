Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group, a leading global travel services provider based in Dubai, is returning to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) – the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism trade event – with an enhanced stand for 2024, as it celebrates 65 years of serving UAE travellers. The Group represents the travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, part of the Emirates Group, which now provides its varied range of services to travellers across the globe.

Launched as an air ticket service provider in 1959, dnata’s history is rooted in Dubai, with the dnata Travel Group now consisting of more than 15 leading international travel brands, with coverage across the world. UAE-based dnata Travel Group brands with a presence at ATM Dubai 2024 include destination management company, tour and safari operator Arabian Adventures, airport hospitality brand marhaba, leisure accommodation wholesale specialist Yalago, digital B2B attractions marketplace priohub, travel consolidator Gold Medal, and baggage technology and logistics company DUBZ. Representatives from across the wider dnata Group will also be on-hand throughout the event to meet industry partners and customers.

Located in the Middle East pavilion, the dnata Travel Group stand has an increased capacity to welcome representatives from across its global markets, reflecting continued local and international demand for travel to and from the UAE in 2024.

John Bevan, CEO, dnata Travel Group commented: “As we welcome the global travel industry to our stand at ATM Dubai this year, we are in turn marking 65 years of operation in the local market. The dnata Travel Group has been part of the evolution and innovation synonymous with the growth of travel to Dubai, and from this market to the rest of the world. We are proud to be a part of it. This year we are returning to ATM to showcase our UAE-based brands’ latest products and services to the world, as we continue to see major growth.”

Arabian Adventures is showcasing a state-of-the-art dune buggy on dnata’s ATM stand, reflecting its variety of experiences on offer to UAE residents and tourists. Its team will be on-hand to discuss latest product enhancements including to the brands’ popular, all-inclusive Overnight Desert Safari, and its DMC arms’ preparations to expand across the GCC in 2024.

Yalago, one of the world’s fastest-growing global leisure accommodation wholesale specialists, is showcasing its growing hotel inventory, offering increased savings to the local market.

marhaba, part of dnata’s Airport Operations division, will present its award-winning global airport hospitality services at the event, alongside DUBZ, which will showcase its increasingly popular Dubai-based home check-in, baggage delivery, and other services ensuring a smoother airport experience.

Representatives from across the dnata Travel Group will also share insights and experiences in the following conference sessions during the event this year:

Anabela Radosevic, Head of Business Development, Arabian Adventures, on a panel at the ATM Global Stage on ‘Using Adventure to Attract the Americas’ (6th May);

Sean Kelly, Head of IT, dnata Travel Group, speaking at a panel organised by Sabre on the ATM Future Stage, on ‘Beyond the Hype: Demystifying 2024 Travel Tech Trends​’ (7th May); and

Shaun Anderson, Head of Sales, dnata Travel Management on ‘Charting the Next Course for Global Business Travel ‘ as part of an ATM Global Stage panel, organised by the GBTA (8th May).

Meet the dnata Travel Group team at Arabian Travel Market, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 6-9th May 2024, at stand ME1250, next to the Emirates Airline stand. Find out more at www.dnata.com/travel.

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com