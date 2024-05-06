Dubai, UAE: The British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) has announced the launch of BCCD Green, a new strategic agenda that aims to encourage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence across the network. The initiative was unveiled at a recent gathering of BCCD members and stakeholders, who heard from Halima Jumani, Founder & CEO of Kibsons, about her company’s ESG journey and the lessons learned in the process.

Building on the legacy of COP28 UAE and the extension of the UAE Year of Sustainability, BCCD Green has been established to support businesses, of all sizes and growth stages, to adopt sustainable business practices, build robust ESG strategies and promote net-zero solutions. BCCD Green is designed to inspire impactful ESG advancements by celebrating excellence and highlighting success stories.

In line with the British Chambers of Commerce Network’s Green Innovation programmes, ESG has now been officially integrated into the BCCD core values, to encourage planet and people-conscious businesses. The launch event set out a wider, focused and ongoing programme aimed at educating, creating impact and leading to positive change among BCCD members already active in the ESG sector and those looking to further improve their ESG proposition.

Setting the scene for the launch, Paul Todd, Founder of SupplyConsult, shared his insights and expertise on ESG and sustainability in a business context. Todd explained the growing importance of SMEs in particular in adopting good practices and going beyond a box-ticking approach to deliver and measure ESG metrics. He highlighted how SMEs could benefit in the long-term with cost savings by improving energy efficiency in their operations.

Going on to explain how Kibsons is implementing ESG across the business, Jumani described how changing both the customer and employee mindset has been a critical part of the journey. “Our goal was to make healthy eating affordable and to do it in a way that is kind to the planet. The Kibsons box was the first action in gradually educating the consumer from plastic to paper-based packaging. We then started to take on the bigger issues like water recycling and electricity consumption and are now tackling food waste through a range of actions, including the use of AI to implement a ‘just enough’ procurement system.”

Following the presentations, an audience Q&A session explored the optimal approaches to embarking on an ESG strategy and the benefits it can bring in terms of cash flow and business reputation and resilience. Jumani stressed the importance of all personnel being a part of the journey and building an ethos that integrates sustainability into every aspect of the organisation and its operations.

The launch of BCCD Green follows the network’s recent transition to adopt the title of British Chamber of Commerce, after operating as the British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates for over 35 years. CEO Katy Holmes said, ““I’ve noticed, in engaging with our ESG experts and members, that there is a true authenticity and openness to collaboration and in promoting one another without competition. Reason being, I expect, is that the issue of global warming is so huge and overwhelming that those that genuinely care want as many working on the solutions as possible”

About British Chamber of Commerce Dubai

The British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) supports British-owned, Dubai and RAK-based businesses and UK PLCs at every stage of their growth by providing a platform from which to market directly into the British business and expat community. The BCCD also provides a soft landing for UK companies seeking opportunity and growth in the region ahead of setting up locally.

Since its inception in 1987, the BCCD has built a credible voice in the region with over 1000 active business and individual members, an impressive reach across social media and digital platforms including its weekly e-newsletter, and a diverse, engaged audience in the UAE, the GCC and the UK.

The BCCD provides a great exposure opportunity for brands looking to increase their local market recognition. Through a considered and strategic calendar of over 70 events per year, the BCCD ensures high-quality networking opportunities, market knowledge sharing, valuable engagement opportunities and exclusive experiences for its members.

The BCCD has a strong working relationship with the British Embassy and the Department for Business and Trade and is an international member of the British Chambers of Commerce.

