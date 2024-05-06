Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Etisalat Services Holding by e& is thrilled to introduce the revitalised visual identity for its eStay Hotel, conveniently situated just 10 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. The unveiling of the hotel's rebranding aims to encapsulate an elevated experience of relaxation and serenity amidst vast green surroundings, delivering a seamless blend of opulence and well-being, providing a serene retreat from the vibrant city backdrop.

Reflecting UAE Heritage

eStay's new visual identity showcases a distinctive emphasis on palm fronds, representing an eternal life as they stay evergreen. This symbolic visual element not only embodies the brand's ethos but also pays homage to the UAE's national identity, as the palm tree holds significant cultural heritage in the region. The choice of a golden color palette aims to symbolise the golden sands of the UAE desert, resonating with prosperity and happiness, and reflecting the country’s rich heritage.

Under the leadership of Muammar Nasir AlRukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding by e&, he said: “The rebranding of 'eStay' represents our commitment to exceeding industry standards and meeting the evolving needs of our discerning clientele. This strategic endeavor not only aims to broaden our appeal to a diverse audience but also seeks to fortify the UAE's thriving tourism, hospitality, and service sectors.”

AlRukhaimi highlighted: “The rebranding marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, paving the way for a seamless fusion of leisure and well-being. Under the captivating brand name "eStay," the innovative hospitality concept promises a tailored experience, catering to the diverse needs of both visitors and residents. With a focus on delivering exceptional stays for leisure and business, eStay sets new standards for modern hospitality facilities in the region.”

On the other hand, Eliza Artiaga, Hotel General Manager stated: “Our goal at 'eStay' is to redefine the hospitality experience in Dubai by offering unparalleled value and exceptional service. We are dedicated to curating a superlative stay experience, prioritising the well-being and enjoyment of our guests through an extensive range of sports activities and services. This transformation reflects our steadfast leadership in multiple domains and our relentless pursuit of excellence."

Artiaga added: “The hotel, boasting captivating views of Dubai's skyline, features 220 rooms, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and lush gardens. It also offers a range of sports facilities, inviting guests to embrace a healthy lifestyle, alongside diverse entertainment options suitable for families. Additionally, the hotel provides versatile halls for exhibitions, conferences, and events, equipped with state-of-the-art technical services.”

Situated just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport and in close proximity to key landmarks such as Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Mall, and Dragon Mart, "eStay" Hotel offers convenient access to various parks, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in the city. The hotel's strategic location ensures proximity to Mushrif Park, Dubai Safari, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Park, Dubai Creek, and the Dubai World Trade Centre, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking both accessibility and leisure options.

About Etisalat Services Holding

Etisalat Services Holding by e& (ESH) is parent company of eight businesses operating in the UAE region. The companies under ESH cater to B2B market in Telecom Infrastructure & ICT services, Training & Development, Integrated & Smart Facilities Management, Mobile & FinTech Solutions, eSim & Sim Cards manufacturing and Recruitment and outsourcing company. With the upcoming EV Charging solution – Charge&go and the ‘eStay Hotel’ ESH has now officially set foot into the servicing the B2C market.