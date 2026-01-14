Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that Boursa Kuwait has reclassified the company’s shares from the Main Market to the Main 50 Market, following the fulfillment of the required liquidity level criteria in accordance with Boursa Kuwait regulations. The Main 20 Market represents the top 50 most liquid companies within the Main Market.

This reclassification underscores Markaz’s solid liquidity levels, sustained market activity, and position among publicly listed companies, reinforcing its visibility and appeal to a broader base of institutional and individual investors.

Commenting on the reclassification, Mr. Ali Khalil, Markaz CEO, stated: “We are pleased that Markaz’s shares have been included in the Main 50 Market following the increase in trading liquidity. This reflects growing investor interest and confidence in the company’s fundamentals, liquidity, and long-term strategy. This milestone supports our continued focus on sustainable growth, disciplined investment and capital management, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Markaz is one of Kuwait’s earliest listed investment companies. Since its listing in 1997, it has consistently supported the orderly growth and development of Kuwait’s capital markets.”

The reclassification has no impact on Markaz’s operational or financial performance, nor on its continued commitment to meeting disclosure and regulatory requirements. The company’s operations continue as normal.

Markaz remains focused on strengthening its market position, enhancing transparency, and adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance, while continuing to expand its asset management and investment banking activities in Kuwait and across the region.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.61 billion (USD 5.28 billion) as of 30 September 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

