The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised a training programme on ‘Data Analysis and Reporting Techniques’ as part of its ongoing plan to develop the skills of human cadres in the various industrial cities. The programme aimed at enhancing awareness on statistical concepts, and methods of data collection, analysis, interpretation and reporting.

Madayn organises a series of training programmes throughout the year with the objective of focusing on trending topics and developing the capabilities of human cadres in the industrial cities. Moreover, Madayn aims through these programmes to complement the efforts made by the Sultanate to support training and Omanisation to meet the needs of the industrial sector. Madayn also makes significant efforts to strengthen partnership with the educational and training related bodies to benefit from their expertise in the field of human resource development, improve production processes, simplify work procedures, and conduct industry-related research and studies.

-Ends-