Dubai – This festive season, in line with the launch of the new global LUX* campaign Life Extraordinary, The Lux Collective presents the very first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) brand activation – LUX* Christmas Collectible Raffle. With innovation in its DNA, the Group aims to elevate the unique LUX* brand positioning globally across channels, now including the web3 platform (also known as Web 3.0 - a new iteration of the World Wide Web).

With the quest for bespoke travel experiences on the rise, LUX* invites consumers to gift their loved ones a LUX* Christmas Collectible. 1000 collectibles will be for Sale on 11 December 2022 – participants can also register now to access an exclusive Pre-Sale.

Each of these collectibles includes a hotel stay and one of the four Extraordinary Experiences exclusively designed for this Christmas Raffle: a private whale shark dhoni boat trip with a marine biologist at LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives, an infinity pool rooftop breakfast and massage private experience at LUX* Grand Baie in Mauritius, a traditional pirogue boating experience at LUX* Grand Gaube in the northern lagoon of Mauritius or an encounter with wild dolphins at LUX* Le Morne in Mauritius. Attractively priced at USD1000, each collectible will stand the chance to win and enjoy up to two nights for Standard Collectibles or five nights for Silver and Golden Collectibles. Once the collectible is purchased, it will reveal itself on Christmas Day. Through a uniquely immersive metaverse-inspired experience, the owner of the raffle token will discover the hotel and destination.

“LUX* is designed on the promise of a different kind of luxury – to excite and delight. At LUX*, time is luxury. Moving in tandem with digital-forward trends and lifestyle, this innovative campaign allows us to reach savvy luxury audience in the digital space. We have specially curated Extraordinary Experiences for this Christmas Collectible Raffle as we believe in gifting your loved one something meaningful this year - time in stunning locations to celebrate life,” said Ms Caroline Gaud-Perrier, Vice President Marketing of The Lux Collective.

“Community is at the heart of Metalyde, a studio specialised in designing interactive experiences that connects brands to the consumers. We fell in love with LUX* and its passion to celebrate life. Sharing this common vision, we have embarked on a collaboration to create Extraordinary Experiences through NFTs to transport travel-inspired consumers into the beautiful world of LUX* resorts,” said Mr Antoine Lepetitgaland, Chief Executive Officer of Metalyde.

It is all about gifting differently this year. Gift moments, not things. The LUX* Christmas Collectible Raffle with surprise gifts can be purchased via luxresorts-ntf.com.

Driving the digital transformation journey forward, The Lux Collective looks ahead with a customer-centric digital-first approach. Traversing offline and online, its flagship luxury brand LUX* will continue to transform the everyday into the extraordinary through beautifully designed spaces and crafted immersive experiences. With this first NFT kick-off, more exciting plans on web3 will be unveiled in 2023.



Journey into the awe-inspiring world of LUX* resorts through a uniquely immersive metaverse-inspired experience. (Clockwise from top left: LUX* ME Spa of flagship resort LUX* Grand Baie in Mauritius; Sleek jetty of LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives; Welcoming woody warm tones at LUX* Le Morne and Contemporary sea-facing lobby entrance of LUX* Grand Gaube)

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a global luxury hotel operator headquartered in Singapore and manages brands LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX*. Other properties managed by TLC include Hotel Le Recif, Reunion Island and Ile des Deux Cocos, Mauritius, a private paradise island.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

Growing the global presence, TLC currently manages 16 operating resorts and hotels in Mauritius, Maldives, China and Ile de la Reunion, and with 11 more hotels in its development pipeline in Europe, Asia and Middle East.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX*

LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. LUX* stages exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature – by banishing thoughtless patterns and being more simple, fresh and sensory for the benefit of all our guests.

