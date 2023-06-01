Dubai, UAE: Fitness Zone, the renowned fitness chain with a successful track record in Lebanon unveils its first location in the UAE today. Located at the upscale neighbourhood of City Walk, this 10,000 sq. ft fitness sanctuary is set to transform the fitness scene in the city.

Fitness Zone prides itself not only as the biggest fitness chain in Lebanon, but also on its wide variety of classes and memberships tailored to suit individual fitness preferences and goals. Members will have unlimited access to boutique-style classes and a fully equipped and state-of-the-art gym, while their expert instructors provide guidance and support ensuring an engaging and transformative fitness journey for every member.

With over 100 unique classes offered monthly, ranging from high-energy Zumba sessions to serene yoga practices, Les Mills action, dynamic martial arts training to invigorating cycling workouts, the city’s fitness fanatics have a plethora of options to choose from.

Known for providing top-notch fitness experiences to its members, this is the brand’s 6th location world-wide and the first in the GCC. The brand's expansion into Dubai is a testament to its commitment to offering exceptional health and wellness services to the community.

Being the first premium gym in City Walk Dubai, the club offers convenience and accessibility to residents and visitors alike. "We are thrilled to bring Fitness Zone's super club to Dubai and offer the ultimate fitness experience to the city. Our goal is to inspire and empower each individual to attain their wellness aspirations and health goals, while providing them with a dynamic and inclusive fitness environment,” commented Lea Rezkallah from Fitness Zone.

Fitness Zone's success in each of its previous clubs in Lebanon is a testament to its dedication to delivering excellence in fitness. With the launch of their new gym in Dubai, the brand aims to continue its legacy of transforming lives through physical activity and overall well-being.

For more information about Fitness Zone and its memberships, or to book your gym tour, please visit [https://www.fitnesszone.me/]

IG Handle @fitnesszoneuae

Location: City Walk, The Square Zone, Fitness Zone

Timings: Weekdays 6am - 11pm / Weekends 8am - 8 pm

