Doris Bah Njueng, a 32-year-old Cameroonian residing with her husband in Ras Al Khaimah, experienced a sense of unease in her chest and back. Seeking medical advice, she consulted a doctor to uncover any underlying issues.

Upon learning her diagnosis on March 17, Njueng expressed shock.

“When I learned about the problem, I was shattered. I was diagnosed with a tumour in my chest,” she said.

.

Despite her distress, the doctors at RAK Hospital reassured her and introduced the option of minimally invasive surgery to alleviate both the tumour and her discomfort.

“The tumour was as big as a smartphone,” said Njueng.

Facing the reality of such a health challenge at the age of 32 was unimaginable for Njueng.

On April 10, she underwent surgery to extract the tumour from her chest at RAK Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah and finally found relief from months of suffering.

The multidisciplinary team at the hospital, comprising experts from the departments of general surgery, cardiac surgery, and anaesthesia, successfully performed minimally invasive thoracoscopic surgery to remove the tumour from her chest cavity.

Minimally invasive thoracic surgery is a way of performing surgery in the chest through small incisions, without making large cuts or incisions in the body, and does not require spreading apart of the ribs.

“Njueng presented to the outpatient department with complaints of progressively increasing chest pain and difficulty swallowing. Upon evaluation, she was diagnosed with a large tumour measuring approximately 15 cm by 20 cm situated in the right chest cavity," said Dr Shalabh Mohan, specialist general surgeon at RAK Hospital.

"The tumour posed a critical threat as it compressed the right lung, its blood vessels, and the oesophagus, making surgery extremely risky,” added Dr Mohan.

The surgery was completed with minimal blood loss, requiring no blood transfusion, and Njueng did not require ventilator support post-operatively. She was able to resume oral intake the day after surgery and was discharged on the fifth postoperative day, with a chest x-ray confirming complete expansion of the right lung and no residual tumour.

Njueng said that the revelation of a tumour was shocking and a periodic medical test is very important to be aware of any complications in the body.

“I did not have any idea about the tumour. When the doctor told me about the tumour, I was concerned about my daughter. I am thankful to God for guiding them through this challenging procedure. Thanks to the doctors who assured me of my well-being,” said Njueng.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

