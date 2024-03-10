Manama, Bahrain - Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, has officially launched its ‘Apply-and-Win’ rewards campaign aimed at auto-finance clients with cash prizes reaching up to BHD 500, along with discounted finance rates for Auto-finance facilities.

All clients who obtain a final approval on auto-finance facility for a new or used car from KFH – Bahrain during the period commencing on the 10th of March until the 31st of May 2024 will be eligible to win as per the terms and conditions of the campaign. Interested parties can visit KFH-Bahrain’s Auto Finance Division located in Sitra Mall, which stands in close proximity to several major auto-dealerships in Bahrain.

Commenting on this initiative, Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to extend my warm wishes to everyone during this holy month. I wish you all a blessed Ramadan filled with joy, peace and prosperity.”

“In KFH-Bahrain, we're dedicated to enhancing your financial journey with genuine opportunities and thoughtful initiatives. I invite everyone to enjoy the flexibility and competitiveness of our offerings, all while getting the chance to win cash prizes,.”, he added.

KFH-Bahrain is committed to enabling its esteemed customers with auto-financing solutions for their next car purchase. Utilizing the Shari’a compliant “Murabaha” structure, the bank offers its customers optimal comfort and flexibility through easy installments with finance tenors of up to seven years along with competitive rates, low admin fees and zero down-payment.