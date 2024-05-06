Join Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai, for an insightful panel discussion on the power of diversity to drive innovation and creativity in hospitality.

Learn how to embrace an inclusive and creative environment for all employees, paving the way for a more dynamic and diverse travel community. This session will showcase the business case for a diverse workforce, exploring the role of inclusivity as a catalyst for exciting and diverse offerings for both the business and customers. Speakers will share real-life examples of the correlation between creativity and diverse teams, sharing revenue impact and Return on Investment (ROI) from cultivating diversity. Gain insights from cross-industry experiences on how diversity fuels creativity, ensuring your business thrives in an industry that embodies unique perspectives and ideas.

Quote by Sophie Blondel, General Manager of The H Dubai:

"As the General Manager of The H Dubai, I am thrilled to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), an event that plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism landscape. With over 3.67 million international visitors gracing Dubai's shores in Jan-Feb 2024, an increase of +18% compared to Jan-Feb 2023; the city continues to enchant the world with its charm. ATM serves as a dynamic platform for industry professionals to collaborate, innovate, and forge new alliances that contribute to Dubai's stature as a premier global travel destination.

Located conveniently on Sheikh Zayed Road, just a stone's throw away from ATM and the city's main attractions, including the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future and the Financial Centre, The H Dubai is proud to be among the closest hotels to ATM. Our strategic location allows us to cater to the needs of travelers attending the event, offering them easy access and unparalleled hospitality.

Moreover, we are committed to fostering inclusive tourism initiatives that have a positive impact on ATM and the broader tourism industry. By welcoming guests from diverse backgrounds and showcasing our dedication to exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, we aim to contribute to the growth and success of ATM while embodying the spirit of inclusive hospitality."

