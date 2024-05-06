Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced noteworthy updates to its career development support programs for enterprise training and leadership employment. These enhancements aim to bolster the career advancement prospects of national talent across various sectors, aligning them with the evolving demands of the labor market.

As part of its strategic agenda for the year, Tamkeen unveiled these updates to ensure a more robust support system for the employment and professional growth of Bahrainis. Announced late last year, this initiative aims to empower 50,000 Bahrainis annually through tailored programs and strategic partnerships.

The revamped Leadership Employment Program introduces a new track designed to incentivize organizations to increase the wages of employees who were promoted to higher leadership or executive roles. Under this track, Tamkeen will support 100% of the wage increment ranging from 5% to 20% for a period of 24 months to Bahraini employees who meet specified criteria, including tenure and experience.

Additionally, enhancements to the Enterprise Training Support Program include comprehensive coverage for accredited certificates in specialized technical skills, leadership, or administrative skills, and internal training. This expanded coverage will equip Bahraini employees with the skills and certifications they need to excel in their respective fields. Furthermore, Tamkeen will extend 50% support for accredited certifications related to personal and local skills development.

“Tamkeen’s programs play a pivotal role in developing our national competencies and nurturing partnerships with private sector stakeholders,” said Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez on the occasion.

“Introducing the new leadership track and the enhanced Enterprise Training Support Program underscores our commitment to incentivizing employee growth, while urging institutions to prioritize workforce development.

“These programs promote employee retention, advance career prospects for national talents, and empower them to build a promising professional future."

Since 2023, Tamkeen's initiatives have facilitated job placements for over 12,300 Bahraini nationals, while 10,700 individuals have benefited from training support. Additionally, more than 5,100 institutions have received assistance, reflecting Tamkeen's broad impact across the labor landscape.

These updates align with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2024, which focus on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through the creation of employment opportunities for new entrants; expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce; and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

