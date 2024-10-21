KUWAIT CITY: In a significant move to address labor market demands, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has announced the reactivation of work entry visas for temporary government contracts, effective Monday, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This decision comes in response to directives from Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior.

The Manpower Authority communicated this update through its official account on the X platform, highlighting that the reactivation of these visas applies to temporary government contracts lasting less than one calendar year.

The initiative aims to enhance flexibility within the labor market and streamline the completion of short-term projects that do not exceed one year in duration. Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef’s directives reflect a commitment to adapt to the evolving needs of the workforce and support the timely execution of government initiatives.

Starting Monday, the Public Authority for Manpower will begin accepting applications related to this new visa framework, facilitating the entry of skilled workers needed for temporary assignments

