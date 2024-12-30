KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Information announced that the committee responsible for filling supervisory positions will begin conducting personal interviews with applicants for vacant supervisory positions starting January 5. According to informed sources, interviews for 23 positions, including department directors and supervisors in various sectors, will be held during the first phase.

The qualified candidates will be selected to lead main departments, including the Department of Council Affairs within the minister’s sector, the Security and Safety Department, the Technical Office, the Undersecretary’s Office, and the Financial Affairs Department. Special interviews will be held for candidates applying for “Supervisor” positions.

These include 18 vacant roles in various sectors, such as the Undersecretary’s sector, Administrative and Financial Affairs, the Radio Sector, the News and Political Programs sector, the External Media sector, and the Press, Publishing, and Publications sector. Among the most prominent positions available are roles related to the inspection of artistic works, advertising and publicity, electronic support, and overseeing publishing and distribution houses, libraries, printing presses, and parcels.

Additional positions include monitoring external stations, radio studios, and the editing of news and political radio programs. Through this process, the ministry aims to select highly qualified individuals who can strengthen its media and administrative functions. The selection process will be conducted per relevant ministerial decisions to ensure transparency and fairness.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s commitment to supporting qualified national talent and providing opportunities for them to contribute to the development of the media. The sources affirmed that the opening of nominations for vacant supervisory positions is in line with the ministry’s goal to establish equal opportunities for all applicants, in compliance with Civil Service Council’s resolution No. 25/2006 and its amendments regarding the conditions for filling supervisory positions, as well as other relevant ministerial decisions.

