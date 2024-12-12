KUWAIT CITY: The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday morning, 10 December 2024, at Bayan Palace, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sherida Abdullah Al-Muasherji provided the following statement:

At the start of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the ministers to promptly complete the submission of several draft decrees with the power of law. These decrees are related to the development of infrastructure, housing cities, development projects, and other initiatives that will significantly impact the national economy, create investment opportunities, and provide promising job prospects for Kuwaiti youth. The Cabinet decided to assign each minister, in their respective capacities, to expedite the follow-up of these projects in coordination with the Fatwa and Legislation Department in preparation for presentation to the Cabinet.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed a visual presentation by His Excellency the Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Championship (Gulf 26), Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi. The presentation highlighted the latest developments concerning Kuwait’s hosting of the championship, which will take place from 21 December 2024 to 3 January 2025 under the slogan "The Future is Gulf." The Cabinet emphasized that the championship has received significant attention and support from the political leadership, with His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, closely following its progress. The goal is to present the event in a manner befitting Kuwait’s status and reputation. The Cabinet also acknowledged the readiness of sports facilities to host the matches and confirmed that the Supreme Organizing Committee and its subcommittees had completed all necessary preparations, equipment, and arrangements. Additionally, the launch of the ticket booking application for the matches, "Hayakum," in both Arabic and English, was noted.

Furthermore, the Cabinet reviewed a visual presentation from the Ministry of Finance regarding the report of the Committee for the Inventory of Unused Lands, Buildings, and Rented Sites of Government Agencies. The presentation included procedures taken by the committee in coordination with relevant government agencies and the recommendations made to optimize the use of these assets to ensure maximum benefit and preserve public funds. The Cabinet decided to instruct the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the relevant agencies, to proceed with the necessary measures to implement the report’s recommendations. The ministry will provide the Cabinet with a quarterly update on progress.

The Cabinet also decided to designate the Public Authority for Civil Information as the central body responsible for geographic information systems (GIS) at the state level. All government agencies will be required to cooperate with the Authority and provide the necessary data.

In line with the government's commitment to renewing leadership and providing opportunities for young national talents to contribute to the development of the administrative system, the Cabinet tasked the Civil Service Bureau, in coordination with the General Organization for Social Insurance, with preparing a study on organizing the process for referring government employees to retirement. The study will be presented to the Cabinet within one month.

Additionally, the Council of Ministers reviewed several agenda items, approved a number of them, and referred others to the relevant ministerial committees for further study and report preparation to complete their procedures.

The Cabinet also approved the minutes from the Higher Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality, which includes cases of the loss or withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality from certain individuals, in accordance with Decree Law No. 15 of 1959 concerning Kuwaiti nationality and its amendments.

