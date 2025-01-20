KUWAIT CITY - Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, the Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, has issued a decision to form a committee, chaired by the Ministry’s Undersecretary, to oversee the implementation of the Kuwaitization plan in cooperative societies and unions.

The committee will work in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies.

In a press statement on Sunday, Dr. Al-Huwaila explained that the committee’s primary role will be to streamline the process of hiring Kuwaiti nationals for supervisory and general positions within cooperative societies. It will also focus on addressing any obstacles or challenges that may arise during the implementation of the plan, including recommending necessary legal amendments to the hiring mechanism and conditions for employing Kuwaitis.

Dr. Al-Huwaila emphasized that this initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to provide more job opportunities for Kuwaitis in the private sector. It also aims to attract qualified local talent to improve operations in cooperative societies, ultimately helping to achieve their core objectives.

The Kuwaitization plan, she added, seeks to enhance the role of cooperative societies in elevating the economic and social standing of shareholders, ensuring the protection of their financial assets, and promoting the efficient management of available resources.

