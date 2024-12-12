KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Social Affairs, represented by the Financial and Administrative Affairs Sector, has stopped paying monthly salaries to its female employees whose citizenships were withdrawn based on recent decisions and decrees. According to informed sources, the ministry has allowed these employees to continue their office work as usual, pending further instructions from the concerned authorities regarding resuming their salary payments.

As of yesterday, the ministry had not received any directives regarding whether to continue paying their monthly salaries following their official loss of citizenship. The number of affected employees is not large, and some have submitted requests for early retirement to benefit from financial and end-of-service entitlements, fearing that their names may be included in future lists of individuals whose citizenships are revoked.

