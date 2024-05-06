Gold prices gained on Monday, aided by a soft U.S. dollar after a weaker-than-expected jobs report revived expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,318.13 per ounce by 1157 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,326.70.

Investors are still digesting the nonfarm payrolls data out of the U.S. on Friday, Carlo Alberto De Casa, a market analyst at Kinesis Money, said. "The trend remains supportive as long as bullion remains above $2,280 and I see good chances of seeing again gold jump to $2,350," he added.

The U.S. dollar dipped to its lowest level in about a month after the employment report revealed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in April and the increase in annual wages fell below 4% for the first time in nearly three years.

The data boosted bets of a September rate cut to about 69% on Monday, as per CME's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion and weigh on the U.S. currency, in which gold is priced.

"As several Fed officials are scheduled to deliver public speeches this week, gold traders will eagerly listen for further insights into the central bank's monetary policy trajectory," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades, adding that Middle East tensions are also lending support.

Israel's military on Monday called on Palestinian civilians to evacuate Rafah as part of a 'limited scope' operation.

On a technical front, the first short-term hurdle the gold bulls face is likely the $2,350/365 near-term resistance zone, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

"A clearance above it sees the next immediate resistance coming in at $2,420 (current all-time high area) and $2,450 in the first step."

Spot silver advanced about 2% to $27.0775 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $960.60 and palladium was up by 0.9% to $954.00.

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)