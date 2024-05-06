Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced Jummar PR as its latest corporate member.

Jummar PR is a local Saudi public relations company based in Riyadh and they provide communication consultancy for organizations, entities, and companies, driven by deep understanding of the local culture and clear insights of social and economic contexts in Saudi Arabia.

Head of PRCA EMEA, Monika Fourneaux said:

“Jummar PR's addition as a corporate member underscores PRCA MENA's commitment to fostering diverse and culturally attuned communication practices in the region. Their expertise in navigating the intricacies of Saudi Arabia's social and economic landscape aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate standards of excellence in public relations and communications across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Jummar PR’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, said:

"Celebrating our membership with PRCA MENA marks a significant milestone for Jummar PR. We are thrilled to join forces with an esteemed association dedicated to advancing the PR and communications industry in the region. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to delivering strategic communication solutions tailored to the unique cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to contributing to PRCA MENA's mission of excellence and innovation."

About Jummar PR

JUMMAR is a Saudi PR company that launched its business in Riyadh in May 2021 providing consulting in developing solutions and strategies of corporate communication, public relations and media and specializing in corporate content creation. The company owns a team of experts who worked in local and international media corporations and prestigious global specialized agencies. JUMMAR has also a rich base of clients combining government agencies, companies operating in aviation and hospitality sectors, artificial intelligence, financial technology, real estates, media, education and energy.

For more information visit: https://jummarpr.com/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

