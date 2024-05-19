Manama, Bahrain – Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain was honoured with the “Job Placement” award for its highest employment rate during the prestigious Global Higher Education Exhibition (GHEDEX 2024). The event was held at the Exhibition World Bahrain, inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, was honoured with the award at the exhibition for the second consecutive year, where Vatel was awarded for its international student ratio in the previous year.

Vatel has consistently been recognised for its outstanding achievements, receiving numerous regional and international accolades, including the "Best Hospitality Management School," "Best Innovation in an Educational Program" for its Marco-Polo Student Exchange Program, and the prestigious FORBES Middle East “Best Hospitality & Tourism Program” award, solidifying its position among the region's best universities in the field of hospitality and tourism.

Shaikh Khaled presented the school's remarkable employment statistics, emphasising that all students received job offers before graduation, noting that 77% of them successfully secured employment and embarked on their careers shortly after graduation while others are pursuing graduate studies or international internships. He stressed that 24% of the graduates "Vateliens", occupy supervisory roles, accentuating Vatel's renowned reputation.

Shaikh Khaled further highlighted the Vatel's commitment to continual advancement and innovation in its academic programs and training opportunities to equip students for successful career paths in the hospitality and tourism industry, stating, "Our focus on hospitality, tourism, and hotel management directly enhances our students' capabilities and aligns with Bahrain's tourism strategy 2022-2026,"

Additionally, he remarked on the Vatel's role in supporting national economic goals through educational tourism: "The award is a testament to our strong dedication to strengthening and executing Bahrain's tourism agenda; hence, it reinforces our commitment to advancing educational and academic initiatives in the realms of tourism and hospitality."