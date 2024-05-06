Dubai UAE: Bitget Wallet, Asia's premier Web3 wallet, has reported on its 30-day growth of 300 % in the MENA region. Serving over 20 million users, Bitget Wallet is a full-stack Web3 multi-chain trading wallet offering Swap, NFT Marketplace, Dapp browser, launchpad

functionality, and even staking services. Countries in the MENA region such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia are among the top 15 countries for Bitget wallet downloads globally.

“Non-custodial wallets are an important element in offering freedom, and security for Web3 and crypto enthusiasts. The growing interest and crypto adoption has led multiple countries in MENA to rank on top for downloads of Bitget Wallet.” said Sam A Spiers, Regional Director for Bitget MENA.

Aside from offering a wide range of DeFi services, Bitget Wallet has also integrated a host of unique tools to ensure that it delivers cutting-edge functionality to its users. Some of these include a market analytics tool and smart money features for users to make informed trading decisions, and even an integrated inscriptions tool and incentivized Web3 task platform. On the trading side, Bitget Wallet supports cross-chain transactions for over 40 mainnets, and aggregates data from hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges to provide users with the best trading routes available.

Users also enjoy an extensive selection of token pairs, as well as innovative features like gas-free transactions and automatic slippage tools that optimize the overall trading experience.

Bitget Wallet utilizes a unique DESM encryption algorithm and shares a US$400 million Protection Fund with the Bitget Exchange, ensuring the security of user assets and transactions. Additionally, the wallet also integrates a wide array of other innovative security features under its “GetShield” security array to better safeguard user assets, including MPC technology, proactive DApp and token risk alerts, as well as regular smart contract audits with leading security firms in the industry.

Marking security as the priority is an important aspect of building a strong Web3 wallet, Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet comments: “We initially invested $30 million to transform our crypto wallet experience as we embrace the future of Web3 trading offering faster transactions, unmatched DEX aggregation and seamless cross chain convenience. Our GetShield security array was introduced to not only reflect our commitment to ensuring user security, but also our

dedication to building a sustainable and successful Web3 project.” The growth of Bitget wallet globally and in the MENA, region is also in line with market research. Crypto wallets currently represent nearly 25% of sales in the overall cryptocurrency market. Increasing adoption of cryptocurrency and rising acceptance of crypto payments by retailers can be prime differentiators in the highly competitive digital payment world. Crypto wallets are thus gradually obtaining customer familiarity with acceptance from retailers.

-Ends-

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 19 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, and DApp browsing. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on over 40 blockchains.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com or lara@laraontheblock.com