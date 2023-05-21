Manama, Bahrain – Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain has officially concluded its six month ‘Wa’ed’ Graduate Trainee Program, a structured and customized program aimed at training and enhancing the employability of Bahraini graduates and equipping them with the necessary skills required to succeed in the job market.

The program commenced last September whereby twenty (20) graduates have been enrolled in the program and completed its first phase which involved one month of formal training, fifteen (15) of the graduate trainees have subsequently completed the second phase of the program which was comprised of two months of on the job training in the various functions of the Bank, and six (6) graduate trainees have successfully completed the final phase of the program which entailed further three months of on the job training, problem solving activities and innovative ideas development and implementation with the support of assigned mentors.

The program was concluded in a closing ceremony held at the Bank’s headquarters in the presence of the Managing Director and CEO of KFH – Bahrain, Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat and members of the management team. Five of the graduates who have successfully completed the program have been hired on full time basis, and have been assigned to various positions within the Bank. The appointed graduates are Mr. Ali Mohamed Alshaikh, who has been appointed as Credit Review Analyst in Credit Review, Ms. Fatema Hasan Naser as Products Development Analyst in Wealth Management, Ms. Noor Ahmed Allasasmeh as Internal Audit Analyst in Internal Audit, Mr. Yusuf Adel Bukamal as Collections Analyst in Collections, and Ms. Zainab Mohamed Hubail as a Compliance Analyst in Compliance.

On this occasion, the Managing Director and CEO Mr. Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat commented: “This program comes as part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to investing in the development and enablement of Bahraini youth. We are glad to welcome the graduates on board and see them occupy full time positions within key business and control functions of the Bank. We shall continue devoting our efforts towards similar programs and initiatives on an ongoing basis with the aim of elevating the opportunities available to Bahrainis and enriching the banking and financial services sector with the talent and knowledge of well-prepared and competent members of youth.”

Ms. Sara Zainalabedin, Head of Human Resources, commented "We would like to applaud all of the participants for their efforts and commitment throughout the program. We are glad to witness the progress of the graduates, and the extent to which they have demonstrated the advancement of their skills and competencies over the course of the program. The graduates have shown exceptional performance, dedication and passion throughout, we shall continue supporting their ongoing development and are confident that they will make a significant impact in their current and future roles.”