Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the inauguration of a new promotional campaign to showcase its banking solutions & products to clients. The campaign will focus on the “Al Waffer” Account and special offers for the bank’s Credit Cards, all through a special stand set up at Bahrain City Centre from 30th April to 4th May 2024, where clients are offered various benefits and the opportunity to win cash prizes worth up to BD 1,000.

Through this initiative, Khaleeji aims to provide information about the “Al Waffer” Account and present exceptional offers for Credit Cards, as it allows visitors to explore exclusive benefits in the event of transferring their credit card balances to Khaleeji, including a Grace Period of six months and a Cashback offer of up to 3%. Cardholders will also have access to benefits such as access to more than 1,100 VIP Lounges at airports worldwide, Cash Withdrawals of up to 35% of their card limit, free Travel Insurance, and Airmiles on the national carrier “Gulf Air”, among other offers from over 100 retail stores.

In addition to the Credit Cards offers, clients can also open a new “Al Wafer” Account or increase their savings in one at Khaleeji’s stand to be eligible to win instant cash prizes. It is worth noting that the 2024 edition of the “Al Waffer” Account includes 9 Grand Prizes and 35 monthly prizes totalling to more than USD 3 million to be raffled throughout the year, which includes a Grand Prize worth USD one million to be raffled in December 2024, 8 cash prizes worth USD 250,000 each, and 35 cash prizes worth USD 10,000 each.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking, expressed her delight for the launch of this initiative, emphasising that it stems from the bank’s constant commitment to innovating products and enhancing services for clients.

In this context, Ms. Al Abbasi stated “We are delighted to introduce our new promotional campaign to our valued clients, showcasing the benefits of the ‘Al Waffer’ Account and the exceptional offers for our Credit Cards. Clients now have the option to transfer their credit card debt to Khaleeji’s Credit Card and receive a complimentary Grace Period of six months, along with a Cashback of up to 3%. This initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative products & services that cater to the evolving needs and financial ambitions of our clients.”

She further mentioned: “We invite you to visit our platform at Bahrain City Centre from 30th April to 4th May 2024 to enjoy exclusive benefits and instant cash prizes worth up to BD 1,000 for our valued clients.”

Khaleeji Bank is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients' ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services & investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Visit Khaleeji's official website at www.khaleeji.bank and connect with the bank on its social media accounts to stay up-to-date on the latest news & offers. Terms & Conditions apply.

