Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Keeta, the on-demand delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has strengthened its rider welfare efforts through the introduction of a dedicated summer support network across the UAE, designed to support their well-being during the summer months.

The initiative includes cooling and rest facilities strategically deployed across the UAE, alongside dedicated rider support areas within Keeta’s operational facilities. Together, these spaces will provide riders with access to air-conditioned environments, complimentary cold drinks, seating areas, and essential amenities that enable them to rest, recharge and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE, said, "Delivery riders are central to Keeta’s operations and to the service we provide every day across the UAE. During the summer months, our support for riders must be practical, accessible, and responsive to their needs on the ground. By expanding access to cooled rest areas, hydration points, and dedicated support facilities, we are reinforcing our commitment to rider welfare and creating a safer, more supportive working environment for the people who keep our platform moving."

The programme forms part of Keeta’s broader efforts to strengthen rider welfare and ensure delivery partners are supported with practical facilities that reflect the realities of working through the UAE summer.

Beyond providing practical support, the initiative aims to foster a stronger sense of community among riders by creating dedicated spaces where delivery partners can take a break, connect with colleagues and recharge throughout the working day.

Keeta will continue listening to riders throughout the summer, using their feedback to refine the support network and ensure facilities remain accessible, practical and aligned with their needs on the ground, while they carry out their essential role of serving communities across the UAE.

About Keeta:

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.