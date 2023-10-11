Riyadh:– Riyadh-based advisory think tank, the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), has taken a significant step toward a sustainable future by formalizing its partnership with Mission Innovation (MI), a global initiative focused on catalysing a decade of action and investment in research, development and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all this decade. The agreement solidifies their shared commitment to addressing pressing energy and sustainability challenges and will accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and pathways to net zero.

The announcement took place against the backdrop of MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, where KAPSARC and Mission Innovation jointly participated in knowledge-sharing events centered around smart cities and sustainable transportation.

Through this agreement, both organizations intend to explore common priorities, with KAPSARC's expertise playing a role in advancing global initiatives within Mission Innovation. Notably, the agreement highlights KAPSARC's contribution to the Urban Transition Mission, as well as Mission Innovation's new knowledge-sharing platform, the MI Think Tank.

Fahad Alajlan, President of KAPSARC, endorsed this partnership, emphasizing its harmony with KAPSARC's core mission. "This collaboration signifies our collective commitment to a sustainable future, where innovation and sustainability converge. Just as MENA Climate Week brings experts and thought leaders together, so too does our partnership, uniting our expertise to drive progress toward a more resilient future." - Fahad Alajlan, President of KAPSARC

The collaborative efforts will involve extensive research targeting energy-efficient cities and sustainable mobility through a holistic, multisectoral approach. Additionally, KAPSARC and MI will work on robust models and tools that can help local policymakers facilitate impact assessments of infrastructure initiatives in current and emerging Saudi cities. These tools will further aim to create sophisticated energy consumption models, identify strategies for reducing energy consumption, and make a substantial contribution to achieving net-zero objectives.

Dr. Eleanor Webster, Head of the MI Secretariat, emphasized the paramount goal of catalyzing the transition to a sustainable, net-zero future. "In the race against global warming, collaboration is not an option but an imperative. Teaming up with organizations from diverse backgrounds and sectors accelerates the energy transition and fosters innovation." Dr. Webster noted. "Our partnership with KAPSARC underscores our shared commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future."

This significant announcement follows KAPSARC's active participation in the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation (CEM14_MI8) Conference held in Goa, India, in July 2023. During this high-profile event, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at KAPSARC, officially previewed the collaboration between KAPSARC and Mission Innovation during a high-level dialogue.

Mission Innovation is a global initiative catalysing a decade of action and investment in research, development, and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all. 23 governments and the European Commission, responsible for more than 90% of annual public investment, have committed to pioneer clean energy solutions through domestic action and international cooperation as members of Mission Innovation. Launched alongside the Paris Agreement in 2015, the initiative convenes action coalitions of governments, businesses, investors and academia to accelerate clean energy innovation as part of an urgent lasting response to climate change.

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is an advisory think tank within global energy economics and sustainability providing consulting services to the Saudi energy sector. The Center aims to advance Saudi Arabia's energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research. KAPSARC ranked 12th out of 60 research centers in the ‘Energy and Resource Policy Think Tank’ category and 25th out of 101 in the ‘Top Think Tank in MENA’ category by the University of Pennsylvania in 2020.