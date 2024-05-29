Riyadh – Mubasher: The main market’s All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) fell 171.28 points (1.45%) to close at 11,659.94 points on Tuesday.

A total of 208.46 million shares were traded at a turnover of SAR 5.34 billion.

Sustained Infrastructure Holding led the gainers with 6.20%, while ACWA Power headed the losers with 4.68%.

Al Rajhi Bank gained the highest trading value in the market with SAR 456.26 million, while Anaam International Holding Group topped the market in terms of trading volume with 25.07 million shares.

NomuC Declines

The Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) went down by 213.75 points (0.81%) to 26,234.79 points.

Al Modawat Specialized Medical was the top riser with 10.08%, whereas Future Care Trading headed the fallers with 8.63%.

