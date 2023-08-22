Al Ain, UAE — InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Kanad Hospital in Al Ain, a premier hospital recognized for its exceptional obstetric and pediatric care, has selected InterSystems TrakCare® as its unified Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system to enable a fully digitized environment and optimize clinical and operational workflows at the hospital.

Kanad Hospital (formerly known as Oasis Hospital) was established in 1960 by Drs. Pat and Marian Kennedy at the request of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The 137-bed hospital is recognized as being one of the best hospitals in the UAE for women and children care.

Kanad Hospital is the first hospital to be established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the first private hospital in Abu Dhabi to achieve the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation.

With over 600 healthcare professionals working at the state-of-the-art facility, Kanad Hospital is committed to achieving optimal clinical outcomes and ensuring an exceptional patient experience.

Kanad Hospital is implementing the full suite of TrakCare clinical and administrative modules as a fully remote hosted deployment from InterSystems cloud in the UAE as part of its digital transformation strategy.

With its unified clinical and revenue cycle management capabilities, TrakCare provides clinical, administrative, and financial information as a single, holistic source of truth about each patient to support clinicians and administrators with their decision-making process.

TrakCare's integration capabilities will enable seamless collaboration with third-party systems, optimizing existing workflows and driving Kanad's digitization efforts forward. This move is expected to pave the way for Kanad Hospital to achieve the independent digital maturity validation from HIMSS, targeting the prestigious EMR Adoption Model stages 6 and ultimately 7.

“Transitioning from our current platform to a more industry standard technology will enable significant improvements in many areas, including but not limited to: better service to our patients, increased patient safety, improved patient clinical outcomes and improved patient satisfaction, better financial control of expenses and improvement in revenues and much greater visibility into our operational, clinical and

financial processes through state-of-the-art analytics” said Keith Francis, Chief Information Officer at Kanad. “This partnership with an industry-leading software company will transform the way that we are able to deliver care, better fulfill our mission here at Kanad and better serve our diverse community here in Al Ain and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kanad Hospital in Al Ain," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems. "With a successful track record in the UAE, TrakCare has emerged as the preferred EMR in the country. Kanad Hospital's decision to implement TrakCare demonstrates their choice of a proven, well-established EMR solution with a solid history in the UAE. Furthermore, being a prominent hospital specialized in the area of women and children care, Kanad Hospital is well placed to bring valuable enhancements to TrakCare's capabilities."

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 36 offices in 25 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com

About Kanad Hospital

Kanad (formerly known as Oasis) Hospital was established in 1960 by Drs. Pat and Marian Kennedy at the request of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The first hospital in the Abu Dhabi Emirate, Kanad has always been known for its exceptional care for women, children, and their families. Owned by True Sojourners, a U.S. based humanitarian organization, Kanad is a not-for-profit hospital committed to its mission to honor God by providing exceptional whole-person healthcare with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. Whatever your health needs may be, you can trust Kanad Hospital with your care. For more information, visit www.kanadhospital.org, or call +971 3 713 1111 to book an appointment.

