King Abdullah Economic City: After signing a first master cooperation agreement with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in March 2022, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is going further with Industrial Valley (IV) signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Research & Technology Park (KRTP) of KAUST.

This agreement aims to enhance the collaborative framework that has allowed both parties to work towards the advancement of science and industry through the utilization of world-class core facilities and personnel at both KAUST and KAEC’s Industrial Valley (IV). It also aligns with KAEC’s long-term market strategy which aims to foster a business-friendly environment through a series of Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority-backed (ECZA) incentives and services.

Eng. Majid Matbouly, Head of Industrial Valley (KAEC), commented: “In keeping with the strategic partnership between KAUST and KAEC, the Industrial Valley is proud to announce the deepening of its partnership with KAUST, designed to support our valued tenants in their Research and Development needs and initiatives by providing them with the wide range of facilities and personnel available at KAUST Research & Technology Park (KRTP). It is our firm believes that this collaboration will add significant value to both parties and our partners. It will also contribute greatly to their success and growth.”

Dr. Kevin Cullen, Vice President for Innovation, KAUST, commented: "This ambitious new milestone in our ongoing partnership with KAEC will see KRTP tenants benefit from a wide range of KAEC offerings and services, with KAEC companies benefiting from access to KAUST's Technology and Research Park ecosystem. These will all lead to employment, recruitment, and education opportunities for both KAUST and KAEC. We at KAUST look forward to utilizing our joint capabilities and expertise to further Saudi Arabia's drive for an innovative, knowledge-based economy."

Under the terms of the MoU, KAEC and KAUST will work to provide Industrial Valley tenants working in various research and development fields with offices and lab space access at KAUST Research & Technology Park (KRTP). KAEC will also help identify eligible SMEs and corporations and facilitate the set-up of research and development facilities at KRTP, effectively bolstering the R&D park’s innovation ecosystem.

Both parties will also be invited to participate in a wide range of events and informal gatherings which aim to enhance personal and professional ties amongst some of the Kingdom’s best and brightest. This reflects the agreement’s overarching focus on human capital development, organic community building, and enhanced social well-being.

