Cairo, Egypt: Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Egypt, is taking a significant step towards supporting local manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and handicraft owners, with the launch of a new initiative. This latest effort builds upon Jumia's ongoing commitment to aid exhibitors and sellers in navigating economic challenges, for both buyers and sellers alike.

This initiative will facilitate online product sales and serve as a platform to promote locally made goods to support local manufacturers while encouraging consumers to embrace locally made products. By doing so, Jumia aims to foster the growth of the emerging local economy and bolster the Egyptian industry. .

Jumia underscores its pivotal role not only in supporting the national economy but also in championing the unique and diverse Egyptian culture. It reflects the company's dedication to empowering Egyptian entrepreneurs, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the overall expansion of the Egyptian economy across various sectors.

Jumia's commitment to Egypt's sustainable future is further exemplified through partnerships with esteemed entities and institutions. Notable collaborations include the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), the Ebda3 mn Masr store in conjunction with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, and Alex Bank Jumia has created a specialized section to accommodate these initiatives, solidifying its commitment to fostering development in Egypt.

Speaking about this initiative, Hisham El-Gabry, CEO of Jumia Egypt, affirmed the company's alignment with the vision of the Egyptian state This vision, parallel to that of the Jumia Group, aims to encourage local products and overcome any challenges they may encounter. The initiative expands the market reach of these products, providing new sales and marketing opportunities for manufacturers. Thousands of producers and manufacturers are set to benefit from this initiative, which plays a vital role in facilitating the growth of local companies.

Jumia has a proven track record of supporting local products through initiatives such as "Made by Egyptian Hands" and "Support them.. and buy their products," which have been widely embraced by both consumers and manufacturers/sellers. Jumia continues to champion these products, providing digital platforms for product display, expanding the consumer base, and unlocking new markets for manufacturers and sellers to meet the diverse needs and demands of consumers.