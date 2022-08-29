Dubai (UAE): Families returned to International Schools Partnership schools across the UAE today to mark the start of the 2022 -2023 Academic Year. The entire community was buzzing and happy to be together again after the Summer Break.

Students, staff and families were all eager to start the new academic year.

“While I love the holidays, because they are a time to relax, eat, and spend time with people that are important to me, I also love school. The buzz of amazing learning, the excitement of seeing children realising what they can do and having fun. This is never truer than at the beginning of a new academic year. At The Aquila School, we have been in school for a couple of weeks getting ready to welcome our community back. We are so excited to see everyone and look forward to a year of happy, safe and amazing learning,” said Wayne Howsen, Principal of The Aquila School.

“Our Aquila Parrots are really excited to have our community back to school today. At The Aquila School, we aim to provide a happy and safe learning experience for every child, and our mascots go a long way in making this a reality. We see joy on each pupil’s face as they come through the school gates to meet the parrots, and this tells us we are doing something right. As well as making everyone smile and supporting the wellbeing of our community, there is a more serious learning focus to our mascots. One of our priorities this year is looking at learning skills and the first of these is collaboration and we know that parrots are very collaborative birds!”; Wayne further added.

Staff across ISP schools in the UAE took part in induction an induction week and has spent the time getting schools ready for this first day.

“The team at Aspen Heights British School completed our first week in school last week. We welcomed new colleagues and went through staff training and collaborative workshops. I can’t begin to express the genuine excitement shared by all staff about the opportunities and possibilities for teaching and learning development for this new academic year. Returning to school with fewer covid safety measures has now allowed us to focus all of our time and energy on our core purpose- creating engaging, exciting and effective learning experiences to enable your children to thrive. We have so many plans, and we can’t wait to share them with our children and our community!” said Emma Shanahan, Principal of Aspen Heights British School.

ISP Schools in the UAE are The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to 57 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

