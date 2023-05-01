Dubai, UAE : In a bid to reduce its environmental footprint and foster social responsibility, Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and hospitality division of Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, is proud to participate at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and to announce the launch of its ESG committee and ambitious goals for 2023.

Ishraq Hospitality’s ESG committee has set the following goals for 2023: a 50% reduction in paper, a 60% reduction in single-use plastics, a reduction of 2% on food waste compared to 2022, a 1.5% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to 2022, 19,000 hours of collective volunteering and lastly a pledge to plant 5,000 trees by end of 2023. A set of long-term goals will be announced shortly.

Ishraq Hospitality is committed to continuously invest to enhance the guest experience. Lately, the brand’s Holiday Inn Express hotels in Dubai and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah launched the latest version of cloud based WIFI program Aruba Central. Aruba is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions, and they partner with hospitality organisations to enable frictionless and highly engaged guest, staff, and workplace experiences that will drive recovery, loyalty, and revenue. Similarly, always committed to providing a seamless guest journey, the brand has also recently launched its new multilingual website, www.ishraqhospitality.com, which now incorporates a direct booking engine.

In addition, Ishraq Hospitality has set great partnerships for growth of its third party hotel management division in various markets such as Egypt, Oman, Georgia, Saudi Arabia and Ajman. These agreements represent significant opportunities for Ishraq Hospitality to expand its footprint and contribute our ambitious growth plans to manage a portfolio of 15 properties by 2026.

Furthermore, Ishraq Hospitality will be awarding its twenty top producers with an eco-friendly award during the ATM 2023. This award recognises the top producers for their outstanding contributions to the brand.

Richard Haddad, CEO at Ishraq Hospitality said “We are excited to have one of our biggest presence at ATM to date and acknowledge our top producers for their outstanding contributions to Ishraq Hospitality. We believe that it is important to recognise our partners for their support and loyalty and are proud to promote sustainability through our awards programme. We look forward to continuing our efforts to protect our planet."

“Ishraq Hospitality’s commitment to sustainability, technology, and development reflects its dedication to operating its business in a responsible manner. We are proud to launch our new ESG committee and set ambitious goals for 2023”, he further commented.

