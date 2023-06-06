Series of announcements planned for 2023 as company looks to deepen involvement in financing climate solutions

Bahrain: Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today released the latest edition of its annual ESG report. The report, titled ‘Responsible Growth’, was released at SuperReturn Berlin, where Investcorp are headline sponsors.

The latest edition of the report outlines the progress the firm has made on its core commitments to build high-performing sustainable businesses, drive greater social impact, and deploy resources and capital to accelerate decarbonization both within the firm and across its global investment portfolio. Responsible Growth focuses on data and measurement against a range of relevant ESG factors as core enablers to transforming sustainability commitments into credible action. The release of the report comes ahead of a series of announcements that the company will be making throughout the year in relation to sustainable investing.

Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: “While our latest report covers a wide range of ESG considerations, climate change remains one of the biggest challenges of our time and is a key focus area for global business and political leaders. By collecting data to track our progress and sharing these crucial insights with the public, we aim at making strides globally, contributing to driving sustainability and identifying further practical pathways to get there.”

Investcorp, which counts around 50 nationalities across its 500-strong workforce, has focused on three core commitments within the report:

Building high-performing businesses, which focuses on governance practices, stakeholder collaboration and leveraging data to navigate climate-related challenges and optimize business operations.

Driving social impact, by advocating for diverse and inclusive work environments and supporting community well-being and educational advancement.

Transitioning to a zero-carbon economy, by supporting portfolio companies' alignment with global sustainability goals, as well as reducing Investcorp’s own climate impacts.

Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp, said: “The release of our 2022 report is the first of many related initiatives we are leading to continue to make progress towards our ESG commitments. Given Investcorp’s extensive global scale and resources, we believe we have the capabilities, know-how, and capacity to meaningfully address and accelerate solutions to our climate challenges.”

Habib Abdur-Rahman, Head of ESG at Investcorp said: “This new report highlights the work we are doing with our portfolio companies to help them better understand and manage the impacts of their business activities and outlines the progress we have made to drive greater social impact and reduce our own environmental footprint. Our focus remains on sustainable value creation for both our business and clients, and we look forward to continuing to work with all our stakeholders towards this goal.”

Investcorp has expanded its investments in businesses with a vital role to play in the world’s technology and sustainability transformation, including the recent acquisition of leading Chinese renewable energy critical components manufacturer Shandong Jianuo Electronics Co. Ltd, as well as investments in freight aggregator Trukker, food platform Fresh to Home and power services provider, and circular economy proponent, RESA Power.

