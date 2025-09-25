Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tadweer Group, a leader in unlocking the value of waste, today officially launched Tadweer Collection (Tajmee’e), a bold new company designed to revolutionise waste collection across the Emirate. Tajmee’e marks a critical milestone in Tadweer Group’s journey to building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Abu Dhabi, aligning with national environmental goals and the UAE’s circular economy vision.

The organisation also announced Ashly Alex as CEO of Tajmee’e, a pioneer in the sector with over 20 years of expertise in waste management and recovery. Ashly will lead Tajmee’e’s bold vision of setting new standards in operational performance, environmental sustainability, and smart technology integration.

Under his leadership, Tajmee’e will deploy AI-powered route optimisation systems with reduced fuel use, cutting emissions while ensuring faster and more efficient waste collection across Abu Dhabi.

The company will also roll out digitally-enabled safety monitoring tools that support a zero-harm safety culture, resulting in enhanced working practices and improved workforce wellbeing. In addition, the integration of real-time tracking and predictive analytics will enable higher service reliability, reduced operational costs, and better responsiveness to community needs. Together, these advances are setting a new benchmark for waste collection, delivering cleaner streets, lower environmental impact, and smarter services for the Emirate.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said: “The launch of Tajmee’e marks a fundamental shift in how we approach waste collection, acting as a catalyst for environmental innovation, operational excellence, and national progress. Our next-generation fleet features state-of-the-art side-loader trucks, AI implementation and routing systems to deliver consistent, high-quality service for a cleaner Abu Dhabi. We believe that unlocking the value of waste begins with the community, and with Tajmee’e, we are investing in smarter, sustainable technologies and world-class service delivery that will enhance quality of life while accelerating our transition toward a circular economy. This effort reflects our long-term vision as a national champion of sustainability and as a globally competitive force in waste. We are also supporting the UAE’s Net Zero agenda, driving forward a model that begins with purpose and ends in impact.”

Ashly Alex, CEO of Tajmee’e, said: “Tajmee’e is built on the principle of service excellence and overseeing cleaner, safer operations, and higher standards for our customers and communities. Our next-generation fleet integrates the latest AI-driven collection systems with best-in-class safety practices, ensuring that every aspect of our operations is efficient, transparent, and environmentally responsible. This represents the capabilities of a modern collection service, and I am proud to lead this new chapter in Abu Dhabi’s journey toward sustainability.”

Built with scalability in mind, Tajmee’e serves as a replicable model for regional and global markets, positioning Tadweer Group as a forward-thinking leader in sustainable waste infrastructure. The subsidiary will also deliver measurable benefits in emissions reduction, landfill diversion, and resource recovery. The launch aligns with Tadweer Group’s nationwide awareness efforts to educate residents and businesses on proper disposal, segregation, and the collective role in powering a greener future.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In 2025, the organisation also launched Tajmee’e, a world-class, AI- powered waste collection service with the aim to build a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Emirate.

In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae.

Please refer to this link for the locations of Tadweer Group’s Recyclable Materials Collection Centres, collection points, Reverse Vending Machines, and more.

