The programme provides free opportunities for students, staff and families to learn from experts in a variety of areas

Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has launched ISP Educates ME, an initiative that educates its community of families, students, and staff through free webinars, training, and talks. The Educates ME initiative provides the ISP school community with information and advice on key topics focusing on learning and wellbeing.

Abigail Fishbourne, Director of Learning at ISP Middle East, spoke about the new initiative saying: “At ISP we nurture a culture of continuous learning for the entire community. Our growing group of International Schools around the world, and specifically those in the Middle East, put our students and learning at the heart of everything we do. Through ISP Educates ME we support the idea of being lifelong learners by providing families, students and school staff with access to incredible speakers on a range of insightful and highly relevant topics and issues. We hope to make impactful change that will benefit the educational experience of our students through the ISP Educates ME sessions.”

The programme has already hosted several renowned experts in their fields. Guest speakers have already included Paul Dix, a behavioural specialist, author, and education advisor, who provided an insightful webinar to ISP staff about shaping culture and behaviour in schools; Habiba Al Marashi, Chair and Co-founder of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), who spoke about the importance of environmental preservation and sustainable development; Mamta Saha, psychologist and TEDx Speaker, who led a workshop for parents on ways to strengthen the relationships within the family; Kanzy El Defrawy, a former World Ranked Squash Player, who motivated students to never give up; and Matthew Savage, education consultant most known for #themonalisaeffect®, who lead a session for ISP staff about understanding the links between data and wellbeing.

About his time with ISP Staff, Paul Dix, said: “It was an absolute privilege to work with all of the teachers at ISP. Their enthusiasm and commitment to improving their schools and outcomes for their students shone through. I was particularly impressed with the incisive questioning and by the full parrot costume Meet and Greet (at The Aquila School)!!”

Habiba Al Marashi, shared her experience with ISP students and said: “ISP’s Educate ME initiative provided a valuable platform to educate students and communities on how they can take action to protect the environment, raising awareness of eco-friendly practices and enhancing their knowledge on sustainability. I was inspired to see so many students actively engage with the programme and demonstrate their clear passion for protecting our planet. It is so important that the youth of the UAE feel empowered to carry long-lasting sustainable practices into adulthood and ensure a sustainable future for the nation.”

ISP Educates ME will continue to provide free webinars and opportunities for students, staff and families from ISP Schools in the Middle East. Some upcoming events include more staff training sessions with world renowned educationalists; inspiring and motivational events for students with role models from a variety of industries; and informative sessions for parents with professionals and experts on behaviour and children.

To sign up for one of the webinars please visit https://lp.internationalschoolspartnership.com/isp-educates-me

-Ends-

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to 57 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com