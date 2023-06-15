Four of Elvie’s award-winning smart tech products including, Elvie Pump, Elvie Curve, Elvie Catch and Elvie Stride is now available to expectant and new mothers in the UAE.

Dubai, UAE: Elvie, the revolutionary global femtech innovator, announces its expansion into the UAE market with the launch of its range of award-winning, discreet, wearable breast pumps.

Based on consumer demand, women in the UAE will have access to Elvie’s range of innovative breast pumping solutions, including the flagship Elvie Pump, Elvie Curve, Elvie Catch and Elvie Stride.

Founded in 2013 in the UK, Elvie is on a mission to reinvent women’s health technology to align with the needs of modern women. Elvie’s founder and CEO, Tania Boler set out to normalise the conversation around breastfeeding and use innovative female-first technology to create superior products for women.

Commenting on the launch, Tania said: “We’re delighted to bring our award-winning breast-feeding products to the UAE for the first time. We want to help empower and support women on their breast-feeding journey by offering practical solutions to everyday challenges that mother’s often face, such as returning to work. Our goal is to enable women to achieve everything they want from their lives postpartum and develop an ecosystem of high-tech products to match the evolving needs of women’s lives.”

Frustrated by the slow pace of change in breast pumping technology over the years, and a lack of care and creativity to meet the needs of modern mothers; Tania created Elvie’s flagship product in 2018 – the Elvie Pump. A device designed to make pumping a more comfortable, hands-free experience that empowers mums to pump on their own terms.

Described by mums on Mumsnet as “super portable” and “liberating”, Elvie Pump fits in a nursing bra and is portable, electric, and wireless, meaning new mothers can get on with daily life, whether that’s returning to work, going to the gym or having lunch with a friend while expressing for their baby.

Elvie Curve is a wearable, silicone breast pump that allows for gentle hands-free expression when feeding or pumping from the other breast – or to express full breasts. The device is designed to offer a simple way to express using natural suction and a valve that lets you control the suction strength, so you can comfortably express up to 4 oz of milk with next-to-no effort.

Meanwhile, Elvie Catch is a set of two slip-proof milk collection cups designed to sit neatly and discreetly inside a bra. Elvie Catch sits securely in a bra to prevent leaks whilst collecting up to 1 oz of breastmilk per cup, and can be used during feeding, pumping or on the go.

Elvie Stride blends high-quality technology with a sleek design so women can seamlessly integrate pumping into their daily lives. Elvie Stride is powered by a lightweight motor that can be worn on the user’s waistband or placed in a pocket, with tubes connecting the two 5 oz milk cups to discreetly collect milk in-bra. Noise reduction technology ensures that Elvie Stride is quiet enough to blend into most background noise and it pairs with a smart app to control the pump remotely and log pumping history.

With the understanding that each mother’s breastfeeding journey is different, Elvie has developed brand new smart pumping technology, allowing women to choose from three new pumping rhythms - to get the most suitable pump for their goals – including auto switch, slow and gentle, and catch and collect.

Elvie’s discreet breast pumps have become a must-have product for mums in the United Kingdom and United States, where they usually come with a wait list. Elvie’s products have also been recognised by industry titans; Stride won the 2021 TIME Best Invention Award for its product design, innovation and accessibility.

In the UAE, Elvie products will be available to buy from selected retailers including Mumzworld, Amazon, Babyshop, Noon, and FirstCry. Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump retails at AED 1,719, while the Double Electric Breast Pump retails at AED 2,859. Elvie Stride Single Breast Pump is priced at AED 809 and the Stride Double Breast Pump is priced at AED 1,430. Elvie Curve is available at mentioned retailers priced AED 170 and Elvie Catch Cups at AED 129.

About Elvie

Founded in 2013, Elvie is a British brand pioneering female-first innnovation in tech to improve the lives of women around the world. After realising first-hand the lack of support for new mums, CEO Tania Boler brought together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to redesign the existing unattractive and outdated medical devices in women’s health into sleek discreet consumer products that could be used anywhere.

For more information visit ​elvie.com.