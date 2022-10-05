Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies providing integrated, sustainable facilities management (FM) services to enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, signed a one-year contract with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to deploy its highly trained general cleaning service staff and office assistants to the Authority’s main office in Dubai Design District (D3).

Under the agreement, Imdaad’s experienced team of 17 office assistants and cleaning staff will cater to the centre’s needs, which receives around 50 thousand annual visitors. Throughout the one-year contract, the cleaning staff will ensure the use of eco-friendly cleaning materials in line with international health and safety standards that both Imdaad and Dubai Culture work to uphold.

Abdulaziz Mohammad Alraisi said: “Dubai Culture values its long-standing relationship with Imdaad, given its FM industry experience that has cemented its reputation through the many sustainable services that it delivers. Ensuring optimal operational efficiency is central to the Authority’s process, and we look forward to deepening our ties with Imdaad over the coming years.”

Commenting on the agreement, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, said: “We are grateful to our friends at Dubai Culture for entrusting the Imdaad team, who conform to the highest industry standard, with providing general cleaning services and office assistants at their main office in Dubai Design District. This agreement is an achievement for Imdaad and an opportunity to demonstrate our industry-leading FM services and uphold our values of providing partners with sustainable and effective services.”

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

On 8th March 2008, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to be the custodian of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and help define it at the local and global levels, enabling and developing these sectors to consolidate the emirate’s position as an active global centre for creativity.

Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, the Authority is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Authority is committed to preserving and celebrating Dubai’s history and highlighting its contemporary cultural and creative fabric through practicing its role as a cultural and creative sector Regulator, Planner, Enabler and Operator through a series of mega cultural initiatives, events and projects, and the various cultural and heritage assets under its remit, including the management of 6 historical destinations, 6 museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and 8 Dubai Public Libraries.

Dubai Culture is developing regulatory frameworks for Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors based on the priorities of its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025 and the enablers that seek to support talents and stimulate active participation from society members. The aim is to create an ecosystem that stimulates creative industries and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination, and its cultural responsibility of safeguarding Dubai’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

About Imdaad

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Dubai with site offices and branches across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. Imdaad's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers within the UAE and across the GCC. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 7,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.