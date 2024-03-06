Riyadh – Deloitte, a global professional services firm, and leading digital workflow company ServiceNow have announced plans to establish the ServiceNow Public Sector Innovation Center at the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh.

The ServiceNow Innovation Center is set to be powered by AI to drive public sector innovation, according to a press release.

The centre will leverage Deloitte and ServiceNow experts to help organisations streamline operations, close skills gaps through workforce upskilling, understand business goals, and maximise ROI from digital transformation projects across industries.

The announcement was made on the inaugural day of LEAP 2024, which takes place in Riyadh between 4 and 7 Mach.

This year's edition of LEAP attracts over 172,000 regional and international tech professionals, together with more than 1,800 global tech exhibitors.

Deloitte is the official Innovation and Emerging Technology Partner at LEAP 2024.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, said: “The launch of our ServiceNow Innovation Center in Riyadh demonstrates our commitment to the emerging needs of both, the public and private sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“It also further underlines our commitment to local Saudi talent through job creation and skill development. We will continue to work with our alliance partners to drive innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Dajani added.

Rashid Bashir, Consulting CEO at Deloitte Middle East, commented: "In alliance with ServiceNow, we are committed to utilising our market-leading, deep understanding of organizational needs to empower businesses with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to unlock the full potential of the ServiceNow platform and drive sustainable growth to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Raj Iyer, head of the global public sector at ServiceNow, stated: “At ServiceNow, we are committed to changing how governments work through digital transformation as well as generative AI."

“Through this innovation centre in Riyadh, ServiceNow and Deloitte are working shoulder-to-shoulder to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accelerate the delivery of new digital services. It has never been easier to leverage the power of a platform like ServiceNow to truly transform how governments serve their citizens," Iyer highlighted.

The innovation centre builds on Deloitte's 11+ years as a Global Elite ServiceNow Partner. Deloitte has delivered transformation programs to over 5,500 clients globally through more than 6,000 implementation projects.

