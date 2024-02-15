Uppercase Legal Advisory, a leading international law firm, is set to launch its practice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the second quarter of 2024. The move come as part of its Mena expansion strategy.

In December last year, it had launched its UAE practice at Dubai. The firm specializes in compliance with anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT) and financial action task force (FATF) rules, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and trade laws.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant increase in its legal and economic landscape, attracting legal firms to the kingdom. The decision aligns with the company's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services and strategic support to businesses navigating the complex Saudi market.

Commenting on the Saudi expansion, Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner at Uppercase Legal Advisory, said: "There is a growing demand from our clients who are interested in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They aim to become part of the largest economy in the Middle East but are cautious about potential entry mistakes."

"A reliable strategic and legal partner can help mitigate risks. Uppercase aims to attract multi-industry multi-tier international businesses to Saudi Arabia," he stated.

Elmira Larina, the Head of Contract Law Practice at Uppercase Legal Advisory, will be spearheading the firm’s operations in Saudi Arabia.

With 13 years of experience in international businesses, including seven dedicated to the laws of the Gulf countries, Africa, and the CIS, Larina brings a wealth of knowledge of adhering to legal formalities for entering the Saudi Arabian market.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).