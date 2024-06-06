Saudi Arabia - HKS, a global design firm, has announced the opening of a new office in Riyadh, thus expanding its network of offices to 29 cities around the world. It has nearly 50 years’ experience designing projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The firm offers Saudi clients architecture and design services that align with local heritage and Saudi Vision 2030 – a plan the Saudi government launched “to unlock the potential of its people and create a diversified, innovative and world-leading nation.”

A leader among international architecture and design firms, HKS is known for its ability to create distinctive environments through award-winning architecture, planning, interior design, research and commitment to ESG (environmental, social and governance) in design.

Dragana Linden has been named the managing director of HKS Riyadh. She brings more than 18 years’ experience in architecture and engineering to this role.

Linden believes her background in both disciplines helps bridge the gap between creative design and technical feasibility, to ensure projects are innovative and achievable.

"HKS is committed to fostering creativity and teamwork in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," remarked Angela Lee, HKS Partner and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Europe.

"This expansion strengthens our presence in the country. It underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional, transformative solutions in this vibrant region," she stated.

"HKS projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, such as the award-winning Almoosa Specialist Hospital Bed Tower Expansion, the Arena in Diriyah and the Amaala Triple Bay Master Plan, support Saudi efforts to diversify the economy, promote cultural heritage, enhance health, protect the environment and improve the quality of life in the country," she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).