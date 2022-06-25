Students can do this full time or along with an on-campus degree.

Open to working professionals and those taking a career break.

Manama: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), ranked No.1 in India Rankings 2021 by NIRF, is inviting applications from the students of Bahrain to apply for the world's first BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science.

Anyone who is currently in Class XII and studied English and Math in Class X, can apply for the qualifier exam. Students in class XII can gain admission now and join the program after completing their class XII. The classes for the next qualifier batch will commence in September 2022.

The last date to apply for the September Term of this Data Science Program is 19 August 2022. Interested students can apply through the website - https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Data Science is one of the fastest growing sectors that is predicted to create 11.5 million jobs by 2026. This unique program will be offered in three different stages; Foundational Level, Diploma level, Degree level. Applicants are invited irrespective of their geographic location, academic background, and profession.

“The BSc Program in Programming and Data Science is an interactive program to underline the fact that IIT is within the reach of everyone. Unlike any other selection exam, the BSc Program has a qualifying exam. Data Science is a growing field and for at least 15 to 20 years there will be no dearth of jobs. We are planning to make IIT Madras a ‘Vishwa-guru (Global Teacher)’ through visionary approaches to enhance the quality of education. IIT Madras’ BSc program is meticulously drafted to align the goals of the National Educational Policy.” says, Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

More than 60,000 applications have been received for the BSc qualifier process so far and currently, more than 12,500 students from various countries are pursuing the BSc program. The diversity of the learners in the program in terms of student age (18-76 yrs), role (students from different educational backgrounds - commerce, arts, science, engineering, management, medicine and law, among others, working professionals from different industry sectors) and learners being from more than 25 countries is one of the highlights of the program.

The program is highly flexible keeping the convenience of the learner in mind, where weekly content is released on a portal for anytime access, while all examinations have to be attended in person at designated centers in Bahrain, which ensures credibility of the learning assessment. The application process includes four weeks of training, which includes video lectures, weekly assignments, discussion forum and live interactions with professors and course instructors. Applicants have to write the qualifier examination in person which is based only on these 4 weeks of content and if they get more than the minimum cutoff, they can join the foundation level of the BSc in Programming and Data Science. The qualifier exam can be written at the exam centers in Bahrain IIT Madras is working with Laurels Centre for Global Education to conduct in-person exams in Bahrain. Adv. Jaleel Abdulla,Director of Laurels Centre, calls this affiliation a feather in the cap to their successful associations with boards like NIOS, Jain University, ACCA, Tally, Cybersquare and so on.

ABOUT IIT MADRAS

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an ‘Institute of National Importance. The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 16 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., BSc., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specializations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 580 faculty and 9,500 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IITM Incubation Cell. IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall ’Category for the second consecutive year in India Ranking 2020released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Human Resources Development, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the Engineering Institutions category in the same Rankings for five consecutive years – 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019 launched by Innovation Cell of MHRD.

About Laurels Centre for Global Education

Laurels Academy of Languages is the newly developed department of languages in the Laurels group. Laurels Educational Service WLL is a pioneer in the education and training industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a collective directorial experience of 26 years in the field. We partner with world leaders in education to provide our learners the best learning atmosphere, assessment, research and advisory and certification in major disciplines in schooling, vocational empowerment, skill development, university and student exchange programs. Laurels provides a wide spectrum of programs in business management, accounting, information technology, multimedia, various languages and secondary schooling. Our programs offers test preparation for courses in affiliation with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE Cambridge), University of London, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), etc.

Contact:

Daffron Machado

info@laurelsworld.com