Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) today reported its financial results for first Half of 2025.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 2025

Profit after tax of D 1,374M for H1’25 up 26.1% over H1’24. Profit after tax for Q2’25 was D 669M, reflecting an increase of 22% YoY

Operating Profit of D 1,680M up 7.7% YoY on the back of strong growth in balance sheet and continued non-interest income momentum

Operating Expenses grew by 12.9% vs last year driven by continued investments in technology, data, people and customer experience. Cost to income ratio (CIR) at 34.6% vs. 33.6% for H1’24

Total Assets grew by 18.1% YoY to D 95B, with Gross loans & advances increased to D 51.3B mark, an increase of 17.4% YoY. Growth in loans driven by all segments, with Wholesale Banking loans growing by 33.0% YoY, aligning with the Bank's diversification strategy

CASA deposit base grew to D 40.4B, up 12.2% YoY, with CASA1 ratio of 66%, one of the highest in the industry

Portfolio credit quality remains robust with Net Impairment charge to average loans and advances ratio at 0.7% against 1.7% during the same period last year, resulting from a strategic shift in business mix towards secured, low risk assets as well as favorable economic and credit environment

The impaired loan ratio for H1’25 improved to 1.9% against 2.4% for H1’24 while ‘Provisions to Gross Loans’ ratio was 5.2% compared to 6.2% as of H1’24, providing adequate coverage

Shareholder returns improved with Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.1% against 20.4% in H1’24 and Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.1% against 2.9% in H1’24

The Bank remains well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 18.8% as at H1’25 against 18.0% as at H1’24

Strong liquidity position is reflected by an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 15.1% vs. 15.5% at H1’24 and Lending to Stable Resources Ratio at 80.7% vs. 79.4% at H1’24

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's oldest yet most dynamic banks. Since 1976, RAKBANK has been a market leader, offering a wide range of banking services across the UAE.

We’re a public joint stock company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with our head office located in the RAKBANK Building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Government of Ras Al Khaimah holds the majority of our shares, which are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

RAKBANK stands out for its innovation and unwavering commitment to delivering awesome customer experiences. Our transformative digital journey aims to be a 'digital bank with a human touch,' accompanying you during key moments.

With 21 branches and advanced Digital Banking solutions, we offer a wide range of Personal, Wholesale, and Business Banking services. Through our Islamic Banking unit, RAKislamic, we provide Sharia-compliant services to make your banking experience seamless, whether you visit us in person or online.

