Today, SIDEUP, the leading platform in supporting and empowering e-commerce through a network connecting local and international shipping companies with online stores, announced the signing of a new strategic partnership with Paymob, the leading company in electronic payment solutions and services in the Middle East and North Africa region. This partnership aims to provide advanced digital payment channels and flexible installment options for SIDEUP customers, contributing to enhancing the capabilities of e-commerce sellers and enabling them to expand into new markets.

The agreement will allow SIDEUP customers to benefit from an integrated package of secure and advanced electronic payment solutions, along with installment options that enhance consumers' purchasing power, increase conversion rates, improve user experience, and expand the customer base in Egypt and the region.

Waleed Rashed, CEO of SIDEUP, said: "Our partnership with Paymob reflects our ongoing commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to more than 3,000 online stores we currently serve. By facilitating electronic payment options and integrating new solutions, we continue to support small and medium-sized businesses to enable them to grow and succeed in the accelerating e-commerce market in the region."

For his part, Mr. Islam Shawky, CEO and Co-founder of Paymob, said: "This partnership with SIDEUP comes within Paymob's strategy to expand the integrated payment solutions ecosystem directed at the e-commerce sector in Egypt and the region. Through this integration, we provide merchants with advanced digital payment tools and flexible installment options that keep pace with current consumer behavior, and support the growth of online stores by improving conversion rates and enhancing the payment experience directly."

About SIDEUP

SIDEUP is a unified platform that brings together more than 25 leading shipping companies such as Aramex, J&T, DHL, iMile, and SPL, in addition to a diverse group of logistics service providers. The platform offers integrated e-commerce solutions including shipping services, digital payment, operations management, warehousing, fulfillment, and consulting. The company was founded in Egypt in 2019 with the aim of enabling e-commerce companies to access digital payment gateways and achieve full integration through a single platform. SIDEUP also offers the option of cash on delivery and provides advanced technical solutions that help merchants build effective partnerships, achieve growth, and increase revenue. After its successful launch in Egypt, the company expanded to the Saudi market in 2022 and moved its headquarters to Riyadh in March 2023. Over the past two years, SIDEUP has received investments from elite investment funds in the Middle East and Africa, including 500 Startups, Launch Africa VC, Alex Angels, and RAI Angels.

About Paymob

Paymob is the leading financial services company in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENA-P) region, working to put advanced financial technologies in the hands of customers in the region. Its multi-channel gateway offers more than 60 payment methods and enables more than 390,000 small and medium-sized business merchants to manage and develop their businesses by providing innovative financial services not easily available in emerging markets. Paymob is the largest payment facilitator in the MENA-P region and employs 1,400 individuals in the markets it serves. The company started its operations in Pakistan in 2021, then entered the United Arab Emirates in 2022. Paymob opened its office in Riyadh in April 2023 and obtained a license as an Electronic Payment Gateway Technical Service Provider (PTSP) from Saudi Payments in May 2023, paving the way for it to start operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Paymob was founded in 2015 by Islam Shawky, Alain El Hajj, and Mostafa Menessy. The company is supported by high-caliber regional and global investors, including PayPal Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, Global Ventures, FMO, A15, British International Investment, Helios Digital Ventures, and Nclude.