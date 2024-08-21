RIYADH — The total number of point of sale (POS) operations in Saudi Arabia reached more than 204 million with a value of over SR13 billion during the last week.



A total of 204,274,000 POS operations, with a value of SR13,568,097,000, were undertaken during the period from August 11 to 17 compared to SR13,093,782,000 in the previous week, according to the Saudi Central Bank's weekly bulletin for points of sale.



The number of operations in clothing and shoes accounted for 7,338,000 with a value of SR931,595,000 while the operations in construction and building materials stood at 1,606,000 with a value of SR332,513,000. The number of operations in education reached 232,000 with a value of SR1,011,702,000.



The bulletin noted that the operations in electronic and electrical devices reached 1,134,000, worth SR196,900,000 while the number of operations in gas stations reached 15,997,000, worth SR879,343,000. The operations in health sector reached 7,403,000, worth SR744,390,000 while the number of operations in furniture reached 1,247,000, worth SR277,052,000.



According to SAMA, the operations in hotels reached 764,000, with a value of SR267,059,000 whereas the number of operations in public utilities stood at 1,072,000, with a value of SR75,706,000. The number of operations in jewelry reached 183,000, with a value of SR209,936,000 and the operations in various goods and services accounted for 20,792,000, with a value of SR1,472,747,000.



The operations in entertainment and culture reached 2,499,000, worth SR318,197,000 while the number of operations in restaurants and cafes stood at 58,870,000, worth SR1,870,199,000. The number of operations in food and beverages reached 46,242,000, worth SR1,737,181,000 while the operations in communications reached 1,509,000, worth SR104,956,000 whereas the number of operations in transportation reached 2,808,000, worth SR779,770,000. The number of other operations reached 34,577,000, worth SR2,357,851,000.



At the level of the cities across the Kingdom, total weekly point of sale operations in Riyadh reached 62,807,000, with a value of SR4,626,070,000 while the point of sale operations in Makkah accounted for 8,428,000, with a value of SR544,360,000, whereas the number of point of sale operations in Madinah reached 8,509,000, with a value of SR535,487,000. The POS transactions in Tabuk reached 4,566,000 worth SR252,746,000 while the number of POS transactions in Hail accounted for 3,637,000 worth SR199,937,000 whereas the number of POS transactions in Abha reached 3,691,000, worth SR212,003,000.



The POS transactions in Buraidah reached 4,600,000 worth SR304,858,000 while the POS transactions in Al-Khobar stood at 4,139,000, worth SR401,869,000 and the number of POS transactions in Dammam reached 8,219,000, worth SR665,007,000. The number of POS transactions in Jeddah reached 23,700,000, worth SR1,874,238,000 and the number of POS transactions in other cities accounted for 71,978,000, worth SR3,951,524,000, the bulletin pointed out.

