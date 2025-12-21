The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain visited the Cell Therapy Center (CTC) at the University of Jordan to strengthen research ties and explore collaborative opportunities in stem cell and regenerative medicine. The delegation comprised Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of the School of Postgraduate Studies & Research, Professor Alexandra Butler, Professor in Pathology, and Dr Manjula Nandakumar, Manager of the Stem Cell Unit.

The delegation was welcomed by Professor Abdalla Awidi Abbadi, Founder and Director of the CTC, and senior colleagues, including Ms Hanan Jaffar, Assistant Director; Ms Nida Ababneh, Associate Researcher; Dr Walhan Ashaer, Specialist in Liposome-Mediated Drug and Gene Delivery; alongside the Centre’s Quality Control Manager and Genomics Expert. The team provided a tour of the centre’s advanced laboratories and an overview of the centre’s wide-ranging research activities, including treatments developed from specialised stem cells, the use of laboratory-grown stem cells to study diseases, advanced drug delivery techniques and molecular studies related to cancer and regenerative medicine.

Discussions explored several promising areas of collaboration, including the potential development of a clinical trial examining exosome therapy for diabetic complications, joint optimisation of iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells) differentiation protocols and cooperation on future animal studies to support therapeutic innovation.

Professor Atkin highlighted: “The discussions between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and the University of Jordan Cell Therapy Centre have demonstrated our shared commitment to progressing innovative therapies, particularly those with the potential to reach clinical application. We anticipate a productive partnership that will drive forward impactful research for the region and beyond.”

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening collaboration between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and the University of Jordan, with both institutions expressing their intention to continue exploring joint research opportunities that support scientific advancement and future healthcare improvements.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of over 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery, and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

