Manama, Bahrain – Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, one of the largest independent family-owned multinational businesses in the Middle East, announced the appointment of its new Board of Directors, marking an important step in strengthening the Group’s long-standing governance framework and continued strategic direction.

The newly appointed Board members are Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, Group Chairman, Dr. Faisal Khalid Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Mr. Saud Abdulaziz Kanoo, Mr. Mohamed Abdullatif Kanoo, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Mr. Ahmed Fawzi Kanoo, Mr. Nandi Mehta, Mr. Michael Shakesheff, and Mr. Amro Shawli.

The newly appointed Board composition underscores YBA Kanoo’s commitment to sustained growth, robust governance, and building on its heritage across its diverse portfolio of businesses in the region. Each member brings deep expertise across industry sectors and corporate leadership, positioning the Group to advance its long-term direction and reinforce its growth trajectory across the regional and global business landscape.

Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, Group Chairman, stated, “The appointment of the new Board reflects our continued commitment to advancing the Group’s governance and reinforcing its strategic oversight. Each member brings valuable experience that supports the long-term stability and growth of the business. I look forward to working closely with the Board as we continue to build on the Group’s heritage, operational resilience, and regional presence.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Khalid Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, stated: “I am honored to be appointed Deputy Chairman and to serve alongside the newly appointed Board. It is a significant responsibility, and I look forward to contributing to the Board’s collective efforts in guiding the Group’s long-term direction and supporting its sustained progress.”