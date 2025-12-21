Kuwait: Warba Bank received Mastercard’s prestigious “Highest Spend Per Card on Credit Card” Award in recognition of its outstanding performance in issuing credit cards and the exceptionally high spend per card. The recognition stands as a testament to the strong confidence of high-net-worth and premium customers in Warba Bank’s innovative payment and card solutions.

The award further strengthens Warba Bank’s position as a leading bank in Kuwait providing Islamic banking services. The Bank continues to expand its portfolio of innovative products and services to meet the needs of all customer segments, offering high-value benefits and advanced solutions as part of a strategy that integrates cutting-edge digital technologies with Shariah-compliant standards. The strategy ensures customers receive an exceptional banking experience that places them at the heart of every service and enables them to fulfill their financial needs.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Ahmed Faisal Al-Qatami, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Warba Bank, said: “The award supports Warba Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality services that reinforce its market position and places it among the leading banks offering unique experiences, particularly those tailored to the needs of premium customers. The achievement also demonstrates that our strategy which focuses on quality and innovation is delivering tangible results as well as our vision ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow’, ensuring our customers have access to the best financial tools to build their future with confidence.”

Al-Qatami added that Warba’s strong partnership with Mastercard was key to achieving this milestone, enabling the Bank to leverage the latest innovations in electronic payment technologies and deliver advanced solutions that meet customer needs in a rapidly evolving global banking environment. He noted that this collaboration ensures Warba Bank’s cards serve as a gateway to a world of global benefits and secure payment solutions.

He further emphasized that Warba Bank stood out over the years as it provides the strongest cashback programs in Kuwait, allowing credit cardholders to earn cashback of up to 6%, with an annual cap of KD 6,000, specifically designed to align with the diverse spending patterns of high-net-worth customers. This program, he explained, reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to delivering real and sustainable value that enhances the appeal of its cards and reinforces its philosophy of rewarding customer loyalty. Warba has also launched summer campaigns to promote the use of international cards during the travel season, offering cashback of up to 10% on overseas spending.

Al-Qatami continued: “Achieving the highest spend per card confirms our success in attracting a segment of customers that seeks excellence and genuine added value when using credit cards. This year’s award crowns our efforts towards excellence and adds to last year’s award presented by Mastercard for holding the highest growth in credit card activation on digital wallets across Kuwait. This further cements Warba Bank’s position as a leader in innovation that translates into tangible economic value for its customers. Through our vision, we remain committed to offering competitive advantages that meet the expectations of the most discerning of customers in our market, and continue to follow our philosophy of being proactive in investing in the experience we build for our customers.”

In parallel with this achievement, the Bank continues to invest in ongoing enhancements to its digital services, particularly through the development of its mobile app, which provides customers with a seamless and comprehensive digital experience for managing their cards, tracking transactions and engaging with the Bank’s offers in a secure and real-time manner. These efforts reinforce Warba Bank’s standing among leaders in delivering innovative digital banking solutions that elevate customer experience and provide full control over personal financial resources.

Warba Bank has achieved remarkable success in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reinforces the Bank’s standing as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class financial products and services.​​​