Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, announces it successfully delivered uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity across a series of major international sporting championships and conferences hosted in Qatar throughout this year.

Ooredoo successfully managed the extraordinary demands placed on mobile and digital networks across venues, transport corridors, fan zones, and hospitality locations, welcoming global audiences, dignitaries, media representatives, and visitors from around the world.

The network delivered high-capacity connectivity across events that collectively welcomed more than 1.5 million spectators and delegates, handling over 300 terabytes of mobile data traffic and six million voice calls, while maintaining a 99.99% call setup success rate.

Peak moments generated extreme surges in data and voice traffic, with 5G services accounting for more than 60% of total traffic and VoLTE usage exceeding 95%, delivering superior voice clarity and reliability.

Despite operating in high-density environments with massive usage, Ooredoo's network sustained consistent speeds, ultra-low latency, and near-zero service disruption throughout all events. The infrastructure maintained exceptional performance metrics even during prime-time sessions, when demand peaked, enabling attendees to upload high-definition content, stream live coverage, and stay instantly connected.

To meet these demands, Ooredoo deployed its latest network technologies across all major venues, including extensive 5G and 5G+ coverage supported by Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output), advanced carrier aggregation, and strategic smart pole deployments. Enhanced uplink MIMO and 5G+ beamforming enabled customers to upload high-definition content instantly, even during peak crowd moments.

These capabilities were reinforced by AI-driven, real-time network optimisation and traffic balancing. Ooredoo established dedicated event operations centres with more than 200 specialised resources, providing proactive monitoring and rapid response capabilities to ensure a best-in-class customer experience throughout every event.

Commenting on this milestone, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, said, “As Qatar continues to attract major international gatherings and position itself as a global destination, our role extends beyond providing connectivity. We are building the intelligent, resilient digital infrastructure that enables the nation's long-term objectives. Every successful event reinforces Qatar's global reputation and demonstrates what's possible when technology, planning, and execution align.”

This performance clearly demonstrates the robustness, capacity, and resilience of Qatar's telecommunications infrastructure under peak-load conditions. Ooredoo's delivery during these landmark moments reinforces Qatar's capability to host large-scale global gatherings and underscores the company's continued leadership in 5G innovation and digital infrastructure.

As Qatar continues to attract major international events, Ooredoo remains committed to delivering future-ready, intelligent, and resilient connectivity when the world is watching and connectivity matters most.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

