Dubai: Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running guaranteed raffle draw in the Middle East (known for cash prizes, dream luxury cars, gold bars and coins) has joined the DP World International League T20 Season 4 as an Official Partner.

In recent years, Big Ticket has become more than just a raffle, it has gained the reputation of being a brand built around rewarding dreams and celebrating ambition, growing into one of the region’s largest and one of the most anticipated monthly draws in the UAE.

DP World ILT20 – the 34-match cricketing extravaganza – the biggest T20 tournament in the region featuring some of the most renowned global cricket stars is currently being played at the Dubai International Stadium, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

DP World ILT20 Head of Partnerships Ishan Chopra: "We are delighted to welcome a UAE born raffle giant like Big Ticket as an Official Partner of the DP World ILT20. Their legacy of helping dreams come true aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unforgettable, fan-first experiences across the league. This partnership strengthens our commitment to creating moments of excitement both on and off the field, and we look forward to elevating Season 4 together. With a household name like Big Ticket on board, we are confident of unlocking even more opportunities for fans to engage, celebrate and go All In for Cricket.”

ABOUT BIG TICKET:

Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running guaranteed raffle draw in the Middle East for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

What started out as an AED 1 Million grand prize has increased over the years and now they are very proud to be giving away grand prizes of up to AED 35 Million. In 33 years, they have already given away millions of cash prizes.

They are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER. With every Big Ticket, they take you one step closer to your Dreams.

The ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, you will get a third ticket absolutely free.

In addition to the Big Ticket cash prize draws, there is a range of Dream Car promotions where customers can purchase tickets for the chance to win amazing luxury cars every month. The cost of the Dream Car ticket is AED 150, and as with the cash prize, if you buy two, you get one free.

