Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Emirates NBD, the leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has unveiled an exciting new summer credit card campaign in Saudi Arabia, giving customers the opportunity to win one of three Tesla Model 3 Performance vehicles through a lucky draw.

Running from June 24 to August 22, 2025, the campaign is open to both new and existing Emirates NBD credit cardholders in the Kingdom. Customers can enter the draw simply by applying for or using an Emirates NBD credit card during the campaign period.

The initiative highlights Emirates NBD’s continued commitment to offering innovative, rewarding financial experiences while supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious goal of achieving 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030. By promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption, the campaign not only incentivizes card usage but also raises awareness of the importance of sustainable living and the circular economy and represents a tangible step towards accelerating the shift to greener transportation.

Emirates NBD has been at the forefront of sustainability in the banking sector, with a growing number of its Saudi branches achieving LEED® Gold certifications. The bank currently operates 22 branches across the Kingdom, catering to salaried individuals, high-net-worth clients, and business owners.

As part of its vision to be the most innovative financial institution serving customers, people, and communities, Emirates NBD continues to expand access to its full suite of offerings—including Priority Banking, Private Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Banking—designed to meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market.

The launch of Summer Credit Card Campaign marks another milestone in Emirates NBD’s journey toward creating meaningful customer engagement and supporting the Kingdom’s transformation agenda.

To learn more about Emirates NBD – KSA and the bank’s new summer campaign, please visit: https://www.emiratesnbd.com.sa/en/campaigns/tesla-credit-card-summer-campaign